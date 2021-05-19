Win: Five €50 vouchers for Red Bank Restaurant Boxed To Go up for grabs

What are you having for lunch? Bored of the same old sandwich?

The Leitrim Observer and joined up with The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon to spice up your lunch, picnic or outdoor meet up with friends.

The family-friendly casual dining menu includes affordable, innovative dishes using seasonal ingredients sourced through local producers in Leitrim, Sligo and surrounding counties.

Sample starters include Curried West Coast Fish Cake (€6.50); Silverhill Duck and Dozio’s Zing Bon Bons with raspberry chutney (€8) as well as Leitrim Hill Goats Cheese & Beetroot Filo (€7). For mains choose from dishes like the Buffalo Burger, featuring Gannons crispy chicken on a brioche bun (€13.50); Andarl Farm Pulled Pork with Bao Buns (€10.50) or Jack The Lad Battered Haddock (€14) served with a pea and mint puree, tartar sauce and salt and vinegar potato wedges. For dessert, think Baked Lemon Meringue Cheesecake (€6) or Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin and Vanilla Crème Brûlée (€6). For kids, there’s battered West Coast Haddock (€6), Macaroni & Cheese (€6) and much more. Dishes are served in compostable packaging from sustainable packaging specialists, Down2Earth Materials in Cork.

The menu is complemented by a range of Boxed To Go Brews featuring craft beers from The Reel Deel Brewery in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, along with The Red Bank Restaurant’s most popular cocktails, some of which are made using Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and Sausage Tree Vodka from The Shed Distillery in nearby Drumshanbo. Choices include The Bank Espresso Martini, Pornstar Martini, Green Flower Gimlet and Blá’s Whiskey Sour, all available in bespoke 500ml bottles.

The Red Bank Restaurant Call/Click and Collect service is available from Thursday - Saturday, 4.30pm - 8.30pm, and Sunday from 1pm - 8pm.

The Red Bank Restaurant, St. George’s Terrace, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim, N41 CK00, www.theredbankrestaurant.ie

