Disruption to some services at Carrick Medical Centre

Due to the ongoing issues caused by the ransomware attack on the Department of Health there is some disruption to services at Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre.

According to Dr David Greene "At the moment we are unable to do routine blood tests or send any routine samples to the lab. Lab is working on an emergency basis only.

"We also cannot do electronic referrals to either the hospital or to the Covid testing centres. However, there are alternative pathways for referral in place temporarily."