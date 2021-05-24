Just 4% of people would refuse a Covid-19 vaccine

The number of people who intend to get vaccinated for COVID-19, or who have already received a vaccine for the disease, has risen to 88%, according to the results of the latest tracker survey by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) which represents the international research-based biopharmaceutical industry.

The results show that 63% of people will take a COVID-19 vaccine. But when combined with the vaccinated cohort, or 26% of the sample, that number rises to 88% - 13 points higher than the percentage of people who said in January that they would take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Between January and May, the number of people who said they either won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 or were unsure about taking a vaccine has declined. In January, 7% said they would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine and 18% were unsure. This month, 4% overall say they will refuse a COVID-19 vaccine and 7% are unsure.

Among the 4% of people overall who said they will not take a COVID-19 vaccine, it is highest among 25 to 34-year-olds, at 9%. While 7% say they are unsure about taking a COVID-19 vaccine, in the 25 to 34-year-old cohort it is 12%.

The results come as the industry calls for global collaborative efforts to step up responsible COVID-19 vaccine dose-sharing and maximise production without compromising quality or safety.