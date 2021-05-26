Covid-19 Vaccine for pregnant women attending Sligo University Hospital

The Maternity Unit at Sligo University Hospital is arranging for women who are between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre at Sligo IT.

Women who have antenatal appointments will have an opportunity to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their midwife or doctor. Afterwards their contact details will be passed on to the vaccination centre to arrange an appointment, should they decide to proceed with vaccination.

In addition the hospital has set up a COVID-19 vaccination line for pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to call if they are interested in getting the vaccine. The number is 071 9190300 and women can call between 2pm and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Pregnant women are being offered an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Information on getting the vaccine and the vaccination centres is available on saolta.ie.

Antenatal outpatient appointments are going ahead at Sligo University Hospital this week.