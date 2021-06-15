Two Leitrim venues receive funding under Live Performance Support Scheme

Two Leitrim venues have secured funding to plan live performances across over the summer months, with a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the scheme nationwide.

Dunne's Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon has been awarded €15,868 for being a 'Live Music Venue providing a path for Irish musicians and bands perform in front of a large audience.'

The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon was awarded €126,941 for providing 'A number of performances with entertainment acts such as comedy, theatre, dance contemporary bands, musical artists and electronic artists.'

This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment sector and follows exceptional demand and very successful outcomes of the €5 million pilot Live Performance Support Scheme.

The scheme aims to support live performances particularly where capacity for live attendance is restricted due to Covid-19, and where funding will make live performances viable or alternatively make them available online if audiences cannot attend due to restrictions.

The funding will facilitate the delivery of the full exciting programme of activities over the coming summer and autumn period. The Department will support those in receipt of grants to ensure that funding flows to the performers and crew as early as possible.