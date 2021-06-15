Good news: Carrick Cineplex reopens next week

Exciting news for movie lovers as Carrick Cineplex is back open once next Friday June 2, bringing the best of entertainment for all ages and tastes to movie lovers in the region.

Carrick Cineplex will be showing a selection of new releases such as:



Cruella (12A): An all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

Fast & Furious 9 (12A): Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez.

A Quiet Place Part II (15A): Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (G): The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne and David Oyelowo.

Raya And The Last Dragon (PG): In the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans, and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (16): A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Wolfwalkers (PG): Animated adventure from Cartoon Saloon (Oscar-nominated animation studio founded by Boyle's Paul Young and creators of “Song of the Sea”, “The Book of Kells” and “The Breadwinner.”

The intensive Covid safety protocols introduced last year remain in place, making a visit to Carrick Cineplex a safe experience for all. These measures include:

- Online ticket pre-booking and pre-assigned seating

- In-cinema seat separation of a minimum of 2 meters social distance between moviegoers

- Reduced capacities in all auditoriums

- Advanced ventilation systems

- Professional cleaning services and sanitisation.



Café Paradiso will be open until 10pm daily serving fine wines, gourmet coffees and Maud’s Ice Creams - enjoy before, during or after a movie and also to enjoy outside in our outdoor seating.

Director Liam Farrell thanked customers for their support and said “we very much look forward to returning to do what to do best - providing quality and safe entertainment for all.”



For times and booking visit www.carrickcineplex.ie or call: 071 96 72000.

Also read: Enter a reflective space at The Dock next weekend