Attacked house with iron bar at 10am

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard the case of a young man who attacked a house in Mohill at 10am in the morning, breaking a window with an iron bar while three children and their mother were inside.

Mark Charles Reynolds, Derrywillow, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon was charged with criminal damage at O'Carolan Court, Mohill on July 25, 2018.

Solicitor John Anderson said his client was pleading guilty and had €100 compensation in court.

Gardai outlined that on July 25, 2018 Mrs Annie Lupton called Mohill Gardai and reported that people arrived at her house at 10am and one broke her window with an iron bar. He shouted “Mick you knacker” in reference to her partner.

There were three children in the house at the time. The damage to the window was €100.

Gardai found a blood trail from the house which led to 23 O’Carolan Court. Data from the forensic lab showed the blood DNA matched with Mark Reynolds. Mr Reynolds had previous convictions.

Mr Anderson said his 22 -year-old client “doesn’t recall the incident” as he had “substances on board.” The solicitor said his client was led by others who were involved in the incident.

Mr Reynolds told the court he was “sorry for everything” and that he is now working in Greystones as a digger driver.

Judge Kevin Kilrane queried the small compensation of €100 after three years. Mr Anderson said his client is “more than happy to give money to charity.”

Judge Kilrane asked the defendant “why did you attack the house?” Mr Reynolds replied “I don’t know.” The judge stated Mr Reynolds attacked a private house with an iron bar while children were inside and warned him “Castlerea beckons.” He gave the defendant a few minutes to compose himself.

When he returned to the stand, Mr Reynolds said there was a “row going on” and he foolishly got involved. He said he didn't know there were children in the house.

Judge Kilrane said he believed there was a “drug fuelled party” and the defendant set off to “teach some one a lesson.”
Mr Anderson said his client has moved away from the area and has changed his life.

Judge Kilrane commented “a person who attacks a house with an iron bar should go to prison.” He noted that children have a right to feel safe in their own home. He surmised that prison could harm or destroy this man's life.

He convicted and fined him €300 and ordered him pay €100 compensation to Mrs Lupton, €500 to Mohill Tidy Towns and €500 to St Vincent De Paul.

