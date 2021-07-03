Woman panicked and left the scene after striking car

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Agnes Creamer, Agharumderg, Mohill was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to provide details at Baxter's Centra carpark, Mohill on August 29, 2020.
The court heard Mrs Black was parked in Baxter’s car park, Mohill when the defendant struck her car.
The defendant went into the shop and then got back into her car and drove away.
Gardai investigating the incident said they visited the defendant who declined to make a statement.
Agnes Creamer has no previous convictions.
Solicitor John McGuinness said his client “panicked” and had never been in trouble before.
He said she has since stopped driving.
Judge Kevin Kilrane heard that civil matters had been settled and he struck out all the charges.
