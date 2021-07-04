Civil order imposed on Leitrim man for anti social behaviour

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
A civil order was granted against Jason O’Rourke, 13, Drumnafila, Ballinaglera for anti social behaviour against Sean Rynn and family on different dates in May 2021.
Superintendent Chris Grogan made the application in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.
The superintendent explained that due to antisocial behaviour he wished to order Mr O’Rourke to not have any contact with Sean Rynn and family, no social media posts about the family, no loitering around their home or business, and not to throw rubbish onto the Rynn's property.
The court heard a number of complaints were made during the month of May this year about Mr O’Rourke’s behaviour including verbally abusing Sean Rynn, threatening behaviour, throwing rubbish at the Rynn family house and making noise.
Judge Kevin Kilrane granted the application which is in place for two years.
A criminal offence will only arise if the recipient of a civil order willfully defies the order and continues to engage in the behaviour which is the subject of the said order.
