One week in prison for handling stolen bag

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Joe McDonagh, 15 Crinian Strand, Sheriff Street Lower, Dublin was convicted and sentenced to seven days in prison for handling a stolen bag at Menary's, Rosebank Shopping Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 26, 2020.
Mr McDonagh, who was represented by solicitor John McGuinness, pleaded guilty to the offence.
Gardai said the property was recovered and returned to the shop in a “re-saleable condition.”
The defendant is currently serving a prison sentence at Cloverhill Prison until August this year and the one week conviction is to run concurrent with this sentence.
