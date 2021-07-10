Hospital Covid cases continue to rise

The Department of Health has reported 581 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 52 people in hospital with Covid-19, two more than yesterday. Of these, 16 are being treated in intensive care units - a rise of one since yesterday.

There have been 445 new infections reported in Northern Ireland.

More than 55% of the adult population are now fully vaccinated and 70% are partially vaccinated, the chief executive of the HSE has said.

Paul Reid said more than 275,000 vaccinations have been administered this week so far.

There are 50 Covid-19 patients in hospital, and 15 in ICU.

"A big challenge but we all want to protect where we're at, for now," he said.

The Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP Sub Committee said that Ireland could see cases rise to 3,000 a day if restrictions are eased later this month.

Dr Denis McCauley, who is also a GP based in Donegal, said that the significant increase in Delta cases in Northern Ireland will be mirrored here if indoor hospitality resumes on 26 July.

"It's very difficult to stop this variant in the area it's affecting... There is no border for the virus. In Northern Ireland, they have hospitality open which is much more open than us so if we have our hospitality open with the Delta variant then we would probably have a factor of six as well," he said.

Dr McCauley said the virus does not recognise borders and that outbreaks would easily spread from county to county in the north.

"There's something strange going on in Northern Ireland and I hope that strangeness doesn't spread to here and we make good political decisions... We have to decide what level of lifting restrictions is acceptable," he said.