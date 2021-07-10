EuroMillions player in Cavan scoops €500,000 top prize in EuroMillions Plus draw

EuroMillions players in Cavan are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after one lucky ticket holder won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize in last night’s draw. The winning ticket was purchased on Wednesday 7th July at the Daybreak shop on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan.The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s (Friday 9th July) draw were: 01, 08, 13, 38, 40The National Lottery have advised the winning ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Store Manager Paul Kelly was delighted to hear the good news: “This is the biggest prize amount that we have ever sold so there’s lots of excitement in our store today. Before last night’s win, the largest prize amount that we had was just over €265,000 for a Match 5 + 1 Lucky star prize in August of last year. We have quite a lot of local customers who come into us regularly so it’s great to think that someone in the community may have come in to a nice bit of luck this weekend. We are all delighted for the lucky winner and wish them all the best with their win.”

While there was no winner of last night’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot, over 50,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games. Tuesday’s (13th July) jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €25 million.

