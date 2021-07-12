"We are full" Leitrim Animal Welfare can't take in any more dogs

Leitrim Animal Welfare are full

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Animal Welfare- Leitrim's dog shelter in Drumkkerin are now at capacity can accept no more dogs.

The centre released a statement saying "WE ARE FULL! What we predicted during lockdown has happened.

"Applications coming in are very small but dogs coming in are endless - the complete opposite of lockdown - Just as we thought! 

"Please contact us for an application form if you are thinking of getting a dog at: leitrimanimalwelfare@gmail.com - We have no small dogs in right now.

"Any Surrenders will now be on a waiting list - please do not show up with a dog without contacting us first."

The centre said they do not have any more availabe kennels.

