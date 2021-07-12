"We are full" Leitrim Animal Welfare can't take in any more dogs

Leitrim Animal Welfare are full
Leitrim Animal Welfare- Leitrim's dog shelter in Drumkkerin are now at capacity can accept no more dogs.
The centre released a statement saying "WE ARE FULL! What we predicted during lockdown has happened.
"Applications coming in are very small but dogs coming in are endless - the complete opposite of lockdown - Just as we thought!
"Please contact us for an application form if you are thinking of getting a dog at: leitrimanimalwelfare@gmail.com - We have no small dogs in right now.
"Any Surrenders will now be on a waiting list - please do not show up with a dog without contacting us first."
The centre said they do not have any more availabe kennels.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.