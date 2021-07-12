Leitrim councillor calls for jet skis to be banned from the Shannon

A Leitrim councillor has warned that the use of jet skis on the River Shannon will result in injuries and even deaths if something is not done to curb their use.

Cllr Des Guckian raised the issue at today's meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District and said that, in the interests of safety and in light of recent incidents, they should bring in a by-law banning all jet-skis and speed boats on the River Shannon.

He also asked that his motion be forwarded to Roscommon County Council, Boyle Municipal District and the National Parks & Wildlife Services to seek their support.

Cllr Guckian said such craft are a danger. He is opposed to them firstly on the basis of noise pollution as they break the peace and quiet of the Shannon shore.

Cllr Guckian said all such craft should be regulated by rules and there is no justification for such speed. He said the Shannon must be reserved for peaceful, calm enjoyment. Speeds should be kept to a maximum of what ordinary cruisers do, he said.

Cllr Sean McGowan supported the motion and said the “guys on jet skis don't have much regard for other people.”

He said it is an awful disturbance for people who are on cruisers and enjoy the river, as well as for local people.

Cllr McGowan agreed there needs to be some regulation brought in and said the issue needs to be highlighted.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Thomas Mulligan said he too would be concerned about the “unreasonable behaviour” of jet skis on the Shannon but noted the policing of it would be a huge difficulty.