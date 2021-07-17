Glorious sunshine with high of 27C today in Leitrim

Today will be a mostly sunny and very warm day but cloud will linger near northwestern coasts and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the south this evening. Highest temperatures generally of 24 to 28 degrees with light variable winds falling calm at times inland. Slightly cooler where cloud lingers in the northwest though and along coasts where sea breezes develop.

Tonight will be a very mild, muggy night, with a mix of clear spells and low cloud. Temperatures will only drop to 12 or 13 degrees across Ulster and north Connacht, holding milder elsewhere with lows not falling below 14 degrees. Some mist and fog will form once again in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be dry with good sunny spells for most. However, there will be a little more cloud about than Saturday bringing the chance of an isolated thundery shower during the evening over the southern half of the country.

Very warm with highs of 23 to 27 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts with highs there of 18 to 22 degrees in a light variable breeze with some sea breezes developing also.

The national outlook is that high pressure is bringing predominantly dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather for much of next week. Remaining very warm and humid at night also.