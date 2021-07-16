Work on greenway to Sheemore to commence in October

Improve facilities for the public at Sheemore

Sheemore

Reporter:

news reporter

Leitrim County Council has confirmed that it hopes to commence work on the greenway to Sheemore in October.

Cllr Enda Stenson asked the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District monthly meeting this week if full agreement has been received to complete the greenway to Sheemore and to include a car park at that location.

The district office confirmed to the meeting that all affected landowners were advised of the scheme and written to. 

“We have met with the affected landowners on the scheme and am very grateful for their valued cooperation in this matter. The local community in Leitrim Village have put a lot of effort into getting this scheme across the funding line and we hope to commence this work in October this year,” the reply noted.

Cllr Stenson described it was “a very exciting development coming to fruition” and a “massive boost to the whole area.” 

Leitrim pub closing temporarily due to Covid

Decision on Leitrim windfarm appeal expected in November

Former Dublin great Connolly backs calls for championship reform after Leitrim hammering in Castlebar

League System Needed To Save All-Ireland Claims Dublin Legend

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Sligo man giving away 4 bed home to raise vital funds for Pieta House

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie