Work on greenway to Sheemore to commence in October

Sheemore
Leitrim County Council has confirmed that it hopes to commence work on the greenway to Sheemore in October.
Cllr Enda Stenson asked the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District monthly meeting this week if full agreement has been received to complete the greenway to Sheemore and to include a car park at that location.
The district office confirmed to the meeting that all affected landowners were advised of the scheme and written to.
“We have met with the affected landowners on the scheme and am very grateful for their valued cooperation in this matter. The local community in Leitrim Village have put a lot of effort into getting this scheme across the funding line and we hope to commence this work in October this year,” the reply noted.
Cllr Stenson described it was “a very exciting development coming to fruition” and a “massive boost to the whole area.”
