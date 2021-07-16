Public warned NOT TO SWIM in Keeldra Lake

Keeldra Lake near Cloone
The country is bathed in glorius sunshine at the moment but Leitrim County Council has again issued a warning to the public NOT TO SWIM in Keeldra Lake near Cloone.
The local authority states 'SWIMMING IN THIS WATER MAY CAUSE ILLNESS'.
Bathing is currently prohibited in Keeldra Lake due to the presence of toxic algal species.
