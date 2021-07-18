Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, July 18

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely/Johnstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coremore, Co. Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, July 16th, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Blackrock Hospice. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted father to Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, sister Katie, brothers-in-law Gerry and Padraig, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Monday, July 19th from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 20th, to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, D 18. The Funeral cortège will be passing the family home at approximately 11.15am for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Dannie and Family. To view the Requiem Mass live click on the link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish.

Joseph Hargaden - Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Hargaden, The Old Barracks, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, after a short illness, in Beaumont Hospital. Loving husband to Angela and father to daughters Honor (John), Inez (Raglan) and son Emmett (Kat) and grandson Elliott. Deeply missed by his brothers Val, Johnny, Greg and Alan (London) and sisters Patricia (Galway), Joan (Sligo), Carmel (Roscommon), Teresa (Longford), Elizabeth (Leitrim), Jeanette (Westmeath) and extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm - 6pm for family and friends. House is private at all other times please. Private cremation service at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday at 4pm. For Link to webcam go to www.lakelandscrematorium.ie and click on the live stream. The password is Lakelandsfuneral2021.

Anne Gallagher - Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family on Friday, 16th July. Sadly missed by her daughters Niamh and Roisin and their father Thomas and all the Gallagher Family, Ballyshannon. Predeceased by her mother Maureen. Loving daughter of Michael Gallagher, and missed dearly by her sisters Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate. Beloved niece, auntie, sister in law and devoted friend to many. Reposing at her late residence. House private to family, friends and neighbours only. Remains going to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon on Monday, July 19, for 11am funeral mass with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

John O'Rourke - Virginia, Co Cavan / Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John O’Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife, Madge, sons & daughter, grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence this Monday, July 19th, at 10.40am for arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Munterconnaught. In compliance with Current Covid 19 guidelines, the family home will remain strictly private. John’s funeral mass will be restricted under current COVID guidelines. People are invited to form a guard of honour along the route of the funeral cortege from his residence to the chapel as a mark of respect.

George Kiely - Strokestown, Co Roscommon / Foxrock, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Foxrock, Co Dublin. Formerly of Liverpool, England, and formerly of C.T.T., Enterprise Ireland and NUJ. At Sligo University Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, 15th July. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Brennan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sister Margaret, nephew John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for funeral service private to family and close friends on Monday, July 19th, at 2.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in-lieu of to Sligo University Hospital.

Des McGovern - Edinburgh, Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh and formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in Edinburgh on Monday, 19th July 2021 14:00Link: https://www.wesleymedia. co.uk/webcast-view. Location: Seafield Crematorium, Edinburgh - Default Chapel 40 Seafield Rd, Edinburgh EH6 7LD, United Kingdom. Login / Order ID: 102556. Password: xugdtkvn

Requeim Mass on Sunday, 25th July, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan N41 Y409 with interment of ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon), Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, Co Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on Thursday, 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace