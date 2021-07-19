If you love living in Leitrim cast your vote

With less than a week to go to the closing of entries it’s emerged that Co Leitrim has received just 9 nominations for the ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ 2021, the same as Co Antrim.

Neighbouring counties Sligo and Cavan have received 11 and 10 respectively

However, the county which has received the most nominations is Dublin with 239. The north Dublin suburb of Malahide accounts for more than half of these with 129 entries, bringing it neck and neck with the Co Monaghan village of Glaslough, which has been nominated 130 times.

Other locations to receive multiple nominations in Dublin include Dún Laoghaire, Blackrock and Skerries, while outside of Dublin, Bray in Co. Wicklow, Killarney in Co. Kerry, Clonbur and Portumna in Co. Galway, Dungarvan and Tramore in Co. Waterford and the Inishowen peninsula in Co. Donegal have all been nominated several times.

On a county-by-county basis Dublin is followed by Monaghan with 199 entries in total with Cork in third on 71.

Eight counties have five nominations or less. They are Kilkenny on 5, Carlow, Westmeath and Tyrone on 4, Fermanagh and Meath are on 3 while Longford and Armagh have 2.

Come on it is time put Leitrim at the forefront - vote for Lovely Leitrim at www.irishtimes.com/bestplace

But you’ll have to move quickly as the closing date for this year’s competition, which is supported by Randox Health, is Sunday July 25th.