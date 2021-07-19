110 Leitrim applicants still awaiting funding
he Local Improvement Scheme will not be opened to new applicants in Leitrim until the current list can be moved through quicker.
The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) provides funding to help local authorities carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads.
Often these roads lead to a number of homes, farms or fields in use, or to lakes, rivers and beaches.
Cllr Padraig Fallon asked for the council to open the scheme and accept new applications. He said the new numbers could help “boost the case” for national funding.
The motion was met with varying responses some saying to keep the scheme closed until more funding is achieved and others supporting the call to open the list.
There remains 110 schemes on the list seeking funding.
The discussion was concluded with Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly saying “We don’t need any more names to show demand.”
