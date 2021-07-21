Upgrade needed on Leitrim's silk road

R280 outside Manorhamilton
It is called the “spine of County Leitrim” and the “silk road” and is one of the most important roads in the county, connecting Carrick-on-Shannon all the way up to Kinlough.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Paddy Farrell has asked Leitrim County Council to apply for more funding to upgrade the R280.
The council said they did make applications for upgrades on this road but were only successful in their project bid for Lennox Bridge.
The council are currently working on the preliminary design of the bridge.
“We have since asked the department to consider the upgrade of this strategic route for a substantial funding package, and they are considering this request."
Cllr Farrell outlined the importance of this road and his stance was supported by members of Leitrim County Council.
The R280 road is a regional road linking Carrick-on-Shannon to Bundoran Co Donegal passing through Kinlough, Manorhamilton, Drumkeerin and Leitrim village. The road is 74 km long.
Major road works were completed this week on the R202 outside Ballinamore.
