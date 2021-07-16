Decision on Leitrim windfarm appeal expected in November

Windfarm appeal
Wind Aware Dromahair and Wild Ireland Defence have lodged a planning appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the construction of 8 new wind turbines in north Leitrim and two in Sligo.
Plans lodged by Coillte CGA call for 8 turbines with a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 170 metres in the Dromahair area and surrounds, with two more located across the county boundary in Sligo. These turbines are 70% taller than the existing turbines in the area with many claiming they will would dominate the scenic landscape.
Over 200 objections were submitted to Sligo and Leitrim County Councils, with Wind Aware Dromahair spokesperson Adrienne Diamond adding that one of the submissions had 124 names and comments gathered over 72 hours from the local community.
These included issues over the environmental impact of the windfarms, noise concerns and worries of flicker from the turbines inside local homes.
The developments were granted planning permission by Leitrim and Sligo county councils.
An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision on the project in November.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.