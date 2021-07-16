Decision on Leitrim windfarm appeal expected in November

Decision on Leitrim windfarm appeal expected in November

Windfarm appeal

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Wind Aware Dromahair and Wild Ireland Defence have lodged a planning appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the construction of 8 new wind turbines in north Leitrim and two in Sligo.

Plans lodged by Coillte CGA call for 8 turbines with a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 170 metres in the Dromahair area and surrounds, with two more located across the county boundary in Sligo. These turbines are 70% taller than the existing turbines in the area with many claiming they will would dominate the scenic landscape.

No to giant windfarms in Leitrim

Dromahair community hopeful of appeal to An Bord Pleanála saying turbines will dominate and alter landscape

Over 200 objections were submitted to Sligo and Leitrim County Councils, with Wind Aware Dromahair spokesperson Adrienne Diamond adding that one of the submissions had 124 names and comments gathered over 72 hours from the local community. 

These included issues over the environmental impact of the windfarms, noise concerns and worries of flicker from the turbines inside local homes.

The developments were granted planning permission by Leitrim and Sligo county councils.

An Bord Pleanala  is due to make a decision on the project in November.

Windfarms cannot be legally banned in Leitrim

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie