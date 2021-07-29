Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Fun and activities planned for Carrick-on-Shannon this Bank Holiday weekend

There are lots of fun and activities planned for the pedestrianised area of Main Street this August Bank Holiday weekend Pictures: Keith Nolan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

This coming Bank Holiday weekend is the final weekend of Carrick-on-Shannon's trial pedestrianisation of Main Street, so once again the street will be pedestrianised only between St Mary's Close and the Town Clock from 1pm on Saturday afternoon until 8am on Monday morning.

This Bank Holiday weekend, there is even more fun and activities planned. Loads more reasons for you to come into Carrick on Shannon and spend some time on Main Street.


Walkabout performers Stephen Stumbles and Angela the Cleaner will be keeping you and your family amused and entertained on both Saturday and Sunday. And EZxploring will be in town again on Saturday, this time hosting Kite Making Sessions.


The 50 minute Kite Making sessions will be hosted on the pedestrianised street. During the workshop, children of all ages with their parents, will learn how to build and customize their own kites.
They can then take away their kite to enjoy flying in an open space. The workshops will take place on Main St at 1pm, 2:30pm and 4pm. Each session caters for 12 children, so spaces are limited and early booking is advised.
Booking is open until 5pm this Friday 30th July by emailing info@ezxploring.ie. Please include the number of children who will be attending in your group, your preferred time (1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm) as well as a contact name and number. Parents should also note that children need to be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the session.


We invite you all to come into Carrick-on-Shannon town this Bank Holiday weekend, to enjoy our wonderful retail outlets, the great selection of outdoor dining and of course... our kite making workshop and the colourful characters that you may bump into along the way!

