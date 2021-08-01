Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Leitrim Council offices re-open to public

Update on Leitrim County Council Services

Leitrim County Council offices are closed to the public. Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council offices will re-open to the public on Tuesday August 3 with social distancing and public health measures still in place.

The re-opening will include the Motor Tax Office, Cash Office, Customer Service, Planning Office and Housing Department.

The Council has established LEITRIM COVID-19 Community Response Forum telephone and email support service to assist at risk or vulnerable people who are recommended to cocoon and remain in their homes during this current period of the emergency. If you are one of these people and you need assistance with practical matters such as: collecting medical and food supplies, need transport to attend a medical appointment or another need, please contact our dedicated help line number: 071 9650473 or freephone 1800 852 389 between 8am-8pm. An Garda Síochána will provide out of hours telephone support to both of these numbers, thereby ensuring a 24 hour service, 7 days per week.  The helpline can also be emailed at covidsupport@leitrimcoco.ie

This service is being provided at county level in cooperation with a range of public agencies, NGOs, local groups, sports clubs and others.

In line with the Government’s recommendations, all Library Branches in the county are closed until further notice. This decision is in line with the national recommendations for all public libraries. We will continue to operate our online services.

For more details visit www.leitrimcoco.ie

Arigna Mining Experience delighted to re-open

