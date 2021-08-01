Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Arigna Mining Experience delighted to re-open

Arigna Mining Experience to receive €65,000

Arigna Mining Experience

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Arigna Mining Experience re-opens it's doors today, Sunday August 1.

Manager of the popular tourism attraction in thie region Valarie Stenson said  they held off re-openeing sooner this Summer as they received “no concrete guidelines” from Fáilte Ireland. She said some museums and galleries re-opened in June his year with self guided tours, but due to Health and Safetry issues involved with going down into the mines this was not possible at Arigna Mines.

Valerie told the Leitrim Observer “the phone has not stopped over the past six weeks.” The tourist site opened it’s website and booking system in anticpipation fo opening in July but “all we have done is refund people and apologise.”

She noted the massive loss of revenue as the centre has been closed since December 23, 2020. She said the tourist season in Ireland is so short and the re-opening of tourism has been a “mess” with much of the guidelines “open to interpretation.”

August is traditionally Arigna Mines “busiest month” but bookings have been capped at 50% due to guidelines and social distancing rules. Valerie said they hope the tourist season will stretch into September and October this year to help recoup lost revenue.

Booking is essential on www.arignaminingexperience.ie 

The Arigna Mining team are delighted to welcome everyone back. The onsite cafe is expected to re-open for takeaways and outdoor dining only.

