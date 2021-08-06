06/08/2021

Two towns in Leitrim to get new look street enhancements

Funding for street enhancements

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Two Leitrim towns will share €220,000 for street enhancement works following the announcement of Government funding this week.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced a new €7 Million Fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in over 50 rural towns and villages.
The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide funding to property owners to  improve the facades of their buildings.
Local TD and Minister Frank Feighan is encouraging local community development organisations like tidy towns and development groups to consider an application through their local authority.

The types of projects that could be supported include:

  • Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or
    shopfronts in vibrant colours
  • Commissioning of murals in towns and villages
  • Upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts
  • Provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes
  • Illumination and lighting of architectural features
  • Installation of canopies and street furniture
  • Decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires

“Communities across Ireland in towns like Westport and Kinsale for example have
undertaken work to de clutter their town’s main streets, revive traditional shop fronts,
illumination of certain areas along the streets and engage is planting and the
provision of flower boxes in particular areas”
“This new initiative is about Local Authorities thinking strategically and working in
collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy
to our rural towns and villages” suggested Minister Feighan.

Minister Heather Humphrey’s stated; “Outdoor Dining is here to stay and I believe that will only be a positive for towns and
villages across the country. Through this fund, we want to make sure that people ar looking out at vibrant, colourful and welcoming streets in our rural towns.

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Local Authoritie who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county.  Participating towns and villages will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

There is €220,000 being made available for Leitrim towns through Leitrim County Council.

