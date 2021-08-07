Told garda having a few pints is not a crime

A Gurteen man has been fined €500 for using threatening and abusive behaviour towards gardai, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Armando Da Silva, (26), Gurteen View, Gurteen pleaded guilty to that charge and a charge of public intoxication at Leitrim Road, Townparks, Carrick- on-Shannon on May 12 2019.

A charge of obstructing a peace officer was withdrawn and struck out.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court that Garda McDonnell saw the defendant on the Leitrim Road and the latter stepped out and shouted at the garda car.

The garda turned the car and the defendant screamed at the garda.

When the garda spoke to the defendant, he was flushed, and his eyes were bloodshot.

He was arrested and refused to give his name and address and and there was a smell of alcohol off him.

The defendant said he had a few pints and this was not a crime and he told the garda to f..k off.

The defendant got irate and was screaming at the gardai, tried to run away but was unable to do so.

The court heard the defendant had previous convictions for no insurance and assault causing harm.

He grabbed hold off a fence post and kicked out at the gardai.

Defence solicitor Martin Burke said the defendant was a 26-year-old man who had one daughter and worked as a chef.

He had a history with the gardai and did not have a good relationship with them.

The defendant had lost the run of himself, was very sorry and this was something that would not happen again.

While he had previous convictions, there was only one that was alcohol related.

This incident was caused by alcohol, he lost control and he let his personal feelings overcome him.

He had made life difficult for the gardai and wanted to apologize to them for the incident.

It was on the lower end of the scale of offences. It was a brief interaction and was just verbal.

Judge Sandra Murphy said the defendant who had started matters with the gardai and told them to f..k off.

This was not acceptable, and they were doing their duty.

The defendant had a previous conviction for public intoxication.

Judge Murphy fined the defendant €500 for the charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour and took the charge of public intoxication into consideration.

The judge warned that if the defendant came before the court again there was only one way he was going to go.