Young people offered vaccine incentives in Northern Ireland

While the vaccine up take in Ireland as been phenomonal, the UK and Northern Ireland are using popular brands to incentivise young people to take the Covid-19 jab.
Young people in the UK and Northern Ireland are being offered shopping discounts and holiday vouchers in a bid to boost vaccination numbers against coronavirus.
More than three quarters of British adults are now vaccinated, but the government is hoping to encourage more young adults to come forward for both jabs.
Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, Free Now taxis and Better leisure centres are among those offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated. Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo have already said they will offer discounted rides and meals for customers who get a Covid-19 jab, to help boost vaccine uptake.
Some of the rewards include £30 gift cards towards holidays and £10 vouchers for Asda’s clothing brand George.
As of August 16, those with both jabs in the UK no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with a positive coronavirus case but have no symptoms.
