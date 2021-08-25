Large quantity of drugs seized in Sligo

Cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine seized
Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station carried out a search operation at a residential property in Collooney, Sligo last night, Tuesday 24th August, at approximately 9p.m.
During the course of a search and the execution of a search warrant under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 the property was searched and cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €106,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.
One man was arrested during the course of the search and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.