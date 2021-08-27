17 on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital
There are 17 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital today according to the latest trolley watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)
Of these 13 patients are on trolleys in the emergency department and the remaining four are waiting for beds elsewhere in the hospital.
Only 2 patients are on trolleys in Cavan General Hospital and both of these are in the emergency department.
