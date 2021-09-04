Man jailed in Sydney for fatal crash that killed Leitrim man

Francis Shanley from Bornacoola who died following the multi-car pile up
36-year-old Francis Shanley from Bornacoola died in a car traffic accident in Sydney in May 2019.
The driver, who caused a multi-vehicle pile-up that resulted in Francis Shanley's death has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Shanley died after his car was rear-ended by a truck after a motorist stopped his vehicle after missing his turnoff on a motorway.
Francis Omigie was convicted and handed the jail sentence in a court in New South Wales this week. They court heard Mr Omigie was driving along the M4 in Sydney just before 6am when he brought his car to a complete stop so he would not miss an exit. He tried to then move his car into a left-hand lane, forcing cars behind him to brake suddenly and causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.
The court heard that Omigie left the scene of the crash, and claimed he did not notice the crash, despite the serious nature of the incident.
Omigie was jailed for three-and-a-half years, for driving his car in a dangerous manner and failing to stop and give assistance. He will be eligible for parole in April 2023.
More News
Many community groups hold tea dances which are a wonderful opportunity for people to relax, enjoy and connect
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.