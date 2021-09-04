Search

04/09/2021

Man jailed in Sydney for fatal crash that killed Leitrim man

Man jailed in Sydney for fatal crash that killed Leitrim man

Francis Shanley from Bornacoola who died following the multi-car pile up

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

36-year-old  Francis Shanley from Bornacoola died in a car traffic accident in Sydney in May 2019.

The driver, who caused a multi-vehicle pile-up that resulted in Francis Shanley's death has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Shanley died after his car was rear-ended by a truck after a motorist stopped his vehicle after missing his turnoff on a motorway.

Francis Omigie was convicted and handed the jail sentence in a court in New South Wales this week. They court heard Mr Omigie  was driving along the M4 in Sydney just before 6am when he brought his car to a complete stop so he would not miss an exit. He tried to then move his car into a left-hand lane, forcing cars behind him to brake suddenly and causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The court heard that Omigie left the scene of the crash, and claimed he did not notice the crash, despite the serious nature of the incident.

Omigie was jailed for three-and-a-half years, for driving his car in a dangerous manner and failing to stop and give assistance. He will be eligible for parole in April 2023.

Covid update: 363 covid patients in hospital

Most Popular

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media