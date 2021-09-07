CAO results and college points out today

CAO Round 1 offers
CAO points and college places are set to be released today.
442 Leitrim students will get their CAO results today. Points are set to increase this year across a range of popular courses.
Some students could miss out on their preferred college course this year because of grade inflation.
More than 84,000 applicants will get a CAO offer this afternoon when the first round is released.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.