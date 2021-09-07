Search

07/09/2021

CAO results and college points out today

CAO

CAO Round 1 offers

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

CAO points and college places are set to be released today.

442 Leitrim students will get their CAO results today. Points are set to increase this year across a range of popular courses.

Some students could miss out on their preferred college course this year because of grade inflation.

More than 84,000 applicants will get a CAO offer this afternoon when the first round is released.

Leaving Cert helpline to reopen for students and parents tomorrow

Further education and training with PLC courses offers a different path

