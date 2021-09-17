Leitrim producer 'Blakes Always Organic' to be showcased in SuperValu stores nationwide

Blakes Always Organic Natural Kefir 250ml €2: A natural kefir made with full fat organic whole milk sourced from local organic farmers and contains no additives, colours or flavours.
‘Blakes Always Organic’, a Leitrim based organic food manufacturer, has been chosen from 290 Food Academy suppliers and will be showcased in SuperValu stores nationwide across a three-week period from September 23.
The company is part of SuperValu’s Food Academy programme that is run in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office. Blakes Always Organic will have their products on sale in SuperValu stores around the country.
Blakes Always Organic is run by John Brennan and Sean McGloin who have almost 40 years of experience working in the organic sector. The company prides itself on delivering the best quality organic products to the market.
Their product offering includes Organic Natural Kefir, made with full fat organic whole milk sourced from local farmers and containing no additives, colours or flavours. Blakes Always Organic add cultures containing twelve bacterial strains, to the milk and allow it to ferment before bottling.
John Brennan, CEO, Blakes Always Organic, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to sell our products in SuperValu stores around the country. The Food Academy has given our company a solid reliable environment to market our products allowing us to grow in a gradual and sustainable manner. Since we started in the Food Academy, we have grown gradually to supply over 50 SuperValu stores covering areas from Galway to Dublin and up to Donegal. This deal will enable us to broaden our reach and bring our unique product offering to new customers around the country.”
