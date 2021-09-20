New 'Age Friendly' strategy being developed in Leitrim

Are you aged 55 or over?

Leitrim County Council, in conjunction with the County’s Age Friendly Alliance, are developing a new strategy for 2021-2025. We want to hear from you about how we can continue to work to make Leitrim an even better place in which to grow old.

An Age Friendly County is a place where older people can stay living in their homes and communities, lead healthy and active lives, get to where they want to go, when they want to and are valued contributors to the lives of their communities.

An Age Friendly Strategy is a plan which sets out the goals and actions which the various organisations in the public, private and community sectors will work to achieve over the next 5 years. These goals are grouped under 8 headings which influence quality of life and are:

1. Outdoor Spaces and Buildings

2. Transport

3. Housing

4. Social Participation

5. Respect and Social Inclusion

6. Civic Participation and Employment

7. Communication and Information

8. Community Support and Health Services

As you know best what is needed where you live, we are inviting you to complete our questionnaire so that what is important to you can be considered in the new strategy. We want to include everyone regardless of whether you live at home or in a nursing home are in good or poor health. We would also be delighted if carers or family members would assist us in gathering the views of people who may not be able to complete the questionnaire themselves.

You can download a copy of the questionnaire or complete it online on Leitrim County Council’s website in the Community & Culture/Age Friendly section. Copies of the questionnaire are also available in your local library, Citizen’s Information Centre (add in any other places where this can be arranged).

CCS Consultants are working with us to develop the strategy so you can also contact Breege Dolan at breege@ccsconsultants.ie or on 0872290624 if you have any questions, would like to request a questionnaire to be sent to you or to arrange to complete a questionnaire over the phone.