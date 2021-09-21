Search

21/09/2021

Three producers from Leitrim shortlisted for the final awards next month

Two Leitrim food suppliers to supply Aldi stores

Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards 2021

Reporter:

news reporter

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann 2021 have been announced and the countdown is on for the awards weekend which will take place virtually again this year on October 2nd.

There are three Leitrim food producers shortlisted ahead of the final awards next month.

The finalists shortlisted from Leitrim across a range of different categories are;

Dromod Boxty Ltd.

Elements of Chocolate

McNiffes Bakery

Now in their 14th year, the team at Blas na hÉireann have worked harder than ever this year to make sure the awards went ahead, moving the blind-tasting judging system from the campus in UCC to Dingle to work within Government guidelines and the constraints of social distancing.

Celebrity chef in Leitrim filming new TV show

With the blueprint for this new system developed last year, the team were able to seamlessly ensure the judging was handled with the same care and attention as always. Especially important in a year where we have seen a record entry level from producers right across the island.

“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for 2021 and chuffed to see so many new products being entered into Blas na hÉireann this year. Last year was new territory for us but the team here did tremendous work to make sure the awards went ahead and the sense of community that we experienced over the virtual awards event was just brilliant.” says Chairperson, Artie Clifford.

“We saw a large increase in entries this year and these new producers have really raised the bar across all categories and will allow us to introduce new producers to the buyers and press whom we work with which is really exciting.”

The awards will be announced over the course of the day on October 2nd on the Blas website www.irishfooodawards. com and across social media channels and while the Blas family will miss welcoming everyone to Dingle, the team and the wider Blas community will gather virtually and make sure #Blas2021 trends all day!

The Blas team are also working on an exciting line up of online presentations and workshops as part of The Blas Backyard which is supported by Bank of Ireland and Taste4Success.

Leitrim Property of the Week: Spacious property at The Old Bog Road, Tullaghan, on market for €320,000

Chance to nominate a Leitrim volunteer for special award

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media