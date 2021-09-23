C'mon Leitrim! Get your kit on for GOAL Jersey Day on October 8

Search

23/09/2021

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people all over Co Leitrim to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day, which takes place on Friday, October 8, in partnership with Folens.

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please visit: jerseyday.org

School students, employees and members of organisations across the country are being encouraged to don their favourite County, Club, Country or Provincial team jersey to raise vital funds to help GOAL’s lifesaving work with vulnerable communities all over the world.

With COVID-19 still resulting in thousands of people working from home, GOAL Jersey Day is the perfect excuse for workmates to get connected with colleagues by putting on their favourite jersey - and their Zoom camera at the same time!

Those without jerseys can change their zoom backgrounds to their favourite team colours. Children in classrooms are encouraged to lift spirits and swap their school uniform for their favourite jerseys on 8 October.

Funds raised from GOAL Jersey Day will go towards the agency's life changing work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and livelihoods in 14 countries. Last year alone GOAL reached more than 14.3 million people with support in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. 

This year, your support is needed more than ever.

