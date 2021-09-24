Leitrim Observer signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

The Leitrim Observer, as part of Iconic Media, has signed an agreement with Google as part of a new initiative to support Irish media.

Google will license high-quality news content from the Leitrim Observer for News Showcase, Google’s new product experience and licensing programme for news.

The Leitrim Observer is part of the Iconic Media Group, which has 22 regional newspaper titles throughout the country. Google News Showcase supports news publishers by giving them a new way to curate their high-quality content on Google’s News and Discover platforms, connecting their readers with the news that matters to them and a deeper storytelling experience.

Editorial Operations Director with Iconic Media Group, Brian Keyes said that the agreement with Google is an endorsement of outstanding local journalism and the ever-increasing need of local readers to access quality, local content which is important to them.

“It ensures that our readers continue to have access through our many websites across the country to quality content, and our readers will benefit considerably from the Google News experience. It is really exciting to be part of this project and a boost for all our talented journalists,” he added.

Nearly 1,000 news publications globally have signed deals for News Showcase since last year, in countries including India, Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Australia, Czechia, Japan, Colombia, the U.K, Austria and Argentina, with discussions underway in a number of other countries.

Google is one of the world’s biggest financial supporters of news and Google News Showcase is the latest investment in its ongoing commitment to support journalism around the globe. Google has already supported Iconic Media journalists in a number of ways, including training, as well as products like Google News and Search which send valuable traffic to news sites.

The full list of publications and websites from the Iconic Media group currently participating in Google News Showcase includes Leitrim Observer, The Limerick Leader, Kildare Now, Derry Now, Offaly Express, Donegal Live, Dundalk Democrat, Longford Leader, Tipperary Live, Leinster Express, Carlow Live, Kilkenny People, Leinster Leader, Waterford Live.