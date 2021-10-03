Deaths for the Leitrim area - Sunday, October 3

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth McGovern (Darcy) (Liz Ann-Betty), Florida / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth McGovern (Darcy) (Liz Ann-Betty), native of Drumcarra, Foxfield, Co. Leitrim, passed on September 29, 2021 in Fort Myers , Florida. Predeceased by her husband Peter McGovern native of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Bridie in Drumcarra, Helen in Dunstable, England and Susan in New York. Following a Mass burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Valhalla, New York.

Katie McMorrow, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Katie McMorrow (née McGoey), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton on Saturday, October 2nd. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and brothers Jimmy and John. Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, brothers Packie, Francie (Meath) and sister Mary (McTernan), sisters in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton with burial afterwards in the Cloonclare Cemetery.

Julia Geelan, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim / Mullahoran, Co Cavan



The death has occurred of Julia Geelan (nee Cunningham) formerly of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Mullahoran, Co. Cavan on October 1st 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Kilucan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and dear mother of Mark and Sharon, sadly missed by her son, daughter, son in law Douglas, daughter in law Halyna, sisters Helen, Marion and Margaret, brothers Eugene, Patrick, Henry and Larry, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Julia’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Ann Foley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Foley (née Reynolds), Tawlaght, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Friday, 1st October, following a brief illness bravely borne. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Chris, beloved daughter Rachael, sons David, Mervyn, Dermot and Karl, son-in-law Mel, daughters-in-law Marie, Audrey, Yvonne and Emma, cherished and adored grandchildren, Oisín, Cian, Darragh, Jack, Ruby, Katie, Tomás, Micheál, Tom, Elsa, Iarlaith, Donnchadh and baby Isabelle. Deeply regretted by her brothers Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law, Sheila, Marie, Eileen, Phil and Nuala, brothers-in-law William, Tony and Peter, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends. Rest in Peace.

Ann will repose at her family home, Tawlaght, Croghan Road (N41VF10) on Sunday 3rd October from 4pm-7pm. Leaving her home on Monday, 4th October arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, Kilmore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis uasal. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

Joan Mitchell, Birmingham, England / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan Mitchell, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim who passed away in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, 22nd September. Joan previously resided in Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Michael Gerald Mitchell of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton and her son John. Much loved mother to Michael, Pat, Marie, Christopher, Angela, Eileen and Margaret. Grandmother to Kimberley, Jay, Sarah, Michelle, Alex, Phillip, Matthew, Stephen, Stephanie, Emma, Chris, Paul, Stephen, Danielle, Josh, Mitchell and Brynlli. Great Grandmother to Theo, Raya, Darcy, Henry, Mia, Tyler, Elouise, Tristan, Aurora and Rory.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Joan's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

Liam (Alan) O'Reilly, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Liam (Alan) O’Reilly, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at home on September 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his eldest son, Jerome. Loving and much loved husband of Mary (Friel), father of Olga, Jude, Ultan and Morgan. Liam will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in law Barry, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Elizabeth and Carmel, his adored grandchildren, Conor, Darragh and Niall, Robyn and Jane, Aidan and Emily, Lauren, Pearse and Senan, brothers-in law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 4th October 2021, at 11.30 am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilmacud. Funeral Mass can be viewed live using https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/live-stream

May they all Rest in Peace.