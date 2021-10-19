Covid booster approved for everyone over 60

Covid-19 booster
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has approved the use of booster Covid-19 vaccines for people over 60.
It was confirmed at a meeting with ministers late last night.
Up to now only those over 80 years or over 65s in nursing homes have been able to avail of a third jab.
The extra dose will be administered no sooner than five months after the previous dose and the roll out is expected to begin immediately.
The Cabinet is expected to accept advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that it is too soon to declare the pandemic effectively over in Ireland. An announcement from An Taoiseach Michael Martin is expected today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.