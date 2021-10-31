Search

31/10/2021

Man stole money from people with an intellectual disability

Man stole money from people with an intellectual disability

Tullamore Court House

Reporter:

Court reporter

A man, with a Leitrim address, who stole money from two people with an intellectual disability in Tullamore appeared by video link from Cloverhill prison where he is on remand for another offence.

In his evidence to last week's Tullamore district court, Sgt James O'Sullivan said that on September 8, 2021, Brendan Sherlock (28) 2, Hartley Cross, Lavender Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, approached a man who has an intellectual disability in Tullamore town park and asked him for money. The man handed him €100. On September 9 2021 at Durrow Lane, Tullamore, Mr Sherlock approached the same man and this time he handed him €25.

On August 3, 2021, at 3pm on Patrick Street, Tullamore, he stole €10 from a female with an intellectual disability taking the money from her purse. Mr Sherlock was identified and the money found on him.

On August 22, 2021 the defendant stole a sandwich and drink worth €5 from Leavy's Centra, Henry Street, Tullamore. The property was not recovered. On August 7, 2021 he stole a jumper worth €10 from Lidl, Main Street.

Brendan Sherlock, had 119 previous convictions and is currently on remand at Cloverhill Prison.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Sherlock was homeless at the time of the offences. He asked Judge Staines not to sentence him to the Midland's Prison as there were death threats against him at the prison. He asked the judge to postpone sentencing for two weeks as he is due to appear at Longford court on another charge and he believes he will be sentenced to Castlerea Prison.

Mr Farrelly said Brendan Sherlock had been a heroin addict for a number of years and was now on a methadone programme. He is from Trim and he hopes to go back to where he came from.

Judge Staines described the offence as most serious especially since it involved someone with an intellectual disability. She put sentencing back for three weeks and directed that €400 be paid to the victim from the court poor box. She adjourned the case to November 17 for sentencing

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media