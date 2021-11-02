FAI to promote soccer in Leitrim with after school programme
Leitrim County Council along with the Football Association of Ireland are setting up After School Programmes across the county.
The aim of this project is to provide primary school boys and girls an opportunity to get active through sports within their own schools and hopefully get more children playing the game within Leitrim. The emphasis on the club is taking part and having fun.
The afterschool club will take place after school is finished for one hour and is running at some schools for four weeks.
The club sets out to teach children the basic skills and rules of soccer. It will be delivered by FAI coaches in Leitrim who are Garda vetted.
The cost of taking part in this four week programme will be just €10 per child.
