Gardai investigate six burglaries in Leitrim

Leitrim Gardaí are currently investigating six burglaries which occurred last Saturday evening, October 30.

Three of the break ins occurred in the Lurganboy and Drumkerrain areas and three occurred in Kilnagross, and Eslin Bridge, Mohill areas.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling through Lurganboy, Drumkerran, Kilnagross and Eslin Bridge, Mohill areas last Saturday evening, October 30 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Cllr Enda Stenson noted the burglaries at Leitrim County Council's meeting this week. He said with the change in daylight savings and the news of six local burglaries people should be “conscious of security.”

He said the details of the planned burglaries last weekend were “worrying” for everyone as Winter creeps in.

An Garda Síochána commenced the Winter Phase of Operation Thor on 1st October 2021 which will run until the end of March 2022.

Gardai say there is an increase in crime of 20% in the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level. In winter, there is a propensity for burglary to occur in the hours of 4pm to 9pm

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the most likely days for burglaries to occur in winter.

Commenting on the current

Gardai advise home owners to:

• Turn on some lights

• Use timer switches

• Lock all doors and windows

• Use an alarm

• Store keys away from windows

• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house