Leitrim's Connacht Club Opponents to be known this weekend

The last of the opponents to face Leitrim opposition in the Connacht Clubs Championships will be revealed this weekend when the Galway Senior and Intermediate Finals will take place.



Newly crowned Leitrim champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's will have a keen interest in the Galway final between local kingpins Corofin and Mountbellew- Moylough which takes place in Pearse Stadium on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The winners of that match will take on the Leitrim champions most likely on Sunday, November 21, in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada which is expected to draw a large crowd to Carrick- on-Shannon for what promises to be a memorable occasion.



The Galway Intermediate Final takes place this Saturday between Dunmore MacHales and Leitrim Mór at 2pm in Pearse Stadium and the winner will take on Leitrim's Intermediate champions, St Patrick's Dromahair, at a Leitrim venue on Saturday, November 20.



Leitrim Junior representatives Glenfarne- Kiltyclogher will face Sligo champions St Patrick's from the Skreen/Dromard area at a Sligo venue on Sunday, November 21.

And to add further congestion to the fixture list, newly crowned Leitrim hurling champions Cluainín will face the Sligo champions Easkey in the Connacht JHC semi-final, most probably in Ballinamore.



The Ladies representative teams also have a busy weekend in store with St Joseph's taking on Sligo's Tourlestrane on Saturday, November 20 at 1pm.

On Sunday, Leitrim Senior champions Glencar- Manorhamilton play host to St Nathy's of Sligo at 1pm.

All in all, a busy weekend on the GAA fields of Leitrim. We wish every club the very best of luck.