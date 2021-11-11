Search

11/11/2021

Leitrim's Connacht Club Opponents to be known this weekend

Leitrim's Connacht Club Opponents to be known this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The last of the opponents to face Leitrim opposition in the Connacht Clubs Championships will be revealed this weekend when the Galway Senior and Intermediate Finals will take place.


Newly crowned Leitrim champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's will have a keen interest in the Galway final between local kingpins Corofin and Mountbellew- Moylough which takes place in Pearse Stadium on Sunday at 1.30pm.
The winners of that match will take on the Leitrim champions most likely on Sunday, November 21, in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada which is expected to draw a large crowd to Carrick- on-Shannon for what promises to be a memorable occasion.


The Galway Intermediate Final takes place this Saturday between Dunmore MacHales and Leitrim Mór at 2pm in Pearse Stadium and the winner will take on Leitrim's Intermediate champions, St Patrick's Dromahair, at a Leitrim venue on Saturday, November 20.


Leitrim Junior representatives Glenfarne- Kiltyclogher will face Sligo champions St Patrick's from the Skreen/Dromard area at a Sligo venue on Sunday, November 21.
And to add further congestion to the fixture list, newly crowned Leitrim hurling champions Cluainín will face the Sligo champions Easkey in the Connacht JHC semi-final, most probably in Ballinamore.


The Ladies representative teams also have a busy weekend in store with St Joseph's taking on Sligo's Tourlestrane on Saturday, November 20 at 1pm.
On Sunday, Leitrim Senior champions Glencar- Manorhamilton play host to St Nathy's of Sligo at 1pm.
All in all, a busy weekend on the GAA fields of Leitrim. We wish every club the very best of luck.

Leitrim's Andy's book 'Light on the Horizon' is back in shops

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media