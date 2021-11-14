Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on RTE tonight

The famous Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne.
Tune into RTE this Sunday night to see the Rainwbow Ballroom in Glenfarne.
The new programme on RTE One at 8.30pm will show of a gimplse of Country Star Nathan Carter's new show on the series "Shoulders of Giants" in the Rainbow Ballroom, with some of Joe Dolans former band members!
Nathan will discuss the impact Joe Dolan had on the Irish music industry.
