Arrest made in assault investigation in Longford as teenager remains in critical condition

Arrest made in assault investigation in Midlands as teenager remains in critical condition with head injuries
Gardaí in the Midlands investigating a serious assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning Saturday, November 13, 2021 on Main Street, Ballymahon have made an arrest.
A man (19 years) was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Longford Garda station.
The injured teenager remains in a critical condition and investigations are ongoing. He suffered serious head injuries and was removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.
