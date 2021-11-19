Busy weekend for Leitrim GAA champions

These are exciting times for the Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's club. After winning their first Leitrim Senior title in a generation they now get to pit their strengths in the AIB provincial championship.



Their opponents next Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (throw-in 1.30pm) are the new Galway champions Mountbellew- Moylough.

They annexed the Galway title by lowering the colours of the reigning All-Ireland champions Corofin and so the task facing Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's is far from an easy one.



Similar to the Leitrim team, Mountbellew- Moylough captured their first title in 35 years with an impressive 1-12 to 0-9 win over Corofin and they were immediately moved into third favourites for the All-Ireland club title.

It is a novel pairing between two teams that have no provincial experience and so it is certainly all to play for on the day and an opportunity to progress to a provincial semi-final against Roscommon champions Padraig Pearses.



It is a busy weekend on the club front for Leitrim teams with the AIB Connacht Junior football championship match between St Patrick’s and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Markievicz Park at 1.30pm on Saturday.



The Connacht LGFA Intermediate championship Quarter-Final sees St Joseph’s take on Tourlestrane at 1pm in Carrigallen, while Leitrim hurling champions Cluainin play Sligo's Easkey in the Junior hurling semi-final in Ballinamore at 1.30pm also on Saturday.



Sunday is also a big day for Leitrim's Ladies Senior champions Glencar- Manorhamilton when they take on Sligo's St Nathy’s at 1pm (home venue) in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Semi Final.