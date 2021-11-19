Search

19/11/2021

Breaking: Launch of Leitrim Guardian 2022 deferred due to Covid

Breaking: Launch of Leitrim Guardian 2022 deferred due to Covid

Leitrim Guardian launch deferred over Covid

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Having considered the current situation with regard to Covid numbers the Leitrim Guardian Committee have decided that it is safer to defer the official launch of the 2022 Leitrim Guardian magazine for the present. 

The committee look forward to having the launch at a safer and more favourable time . 
The 2022 magazine will be for sale from Tuesday, November 30 in all the usual outlets throughout the county. 

