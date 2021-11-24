No covid test appointments available in Leitrim, Sligo or Longford

Only four counties have available appointments today for PCR testing through the HSE’s self-referral Covid-19 testing clinics.

The centres continue to be overwhelmed as daily case numbers remain at around 4,000.

Carrick-on-Shannon is showing no available appointments today, it is the same situation for Sligo and Longford.

However, if there are no appointments currently available through the self-referral website, the HSE recommends returning again later as some cancellations may arise.

GPs can still refer those with symptoms for a test but are witnessing delays.

More health staff and the Defence Forces are being moved to work in test centres.

Also the HSE is buying the service of private testing companies which are based in airports.

There are 130 Covid-19 patients in intensive care today, another increase on yesterday. There are 301 permanent intensive care beds but the hope is to convert more and bring this to around 350.