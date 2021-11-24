Search

24 Nov 2021

Kinlough community opposed to phone mast plan

Appeal over proposed communications mast close to Glenveagh National Park rejected

File image

Reporter:

news reporter

The community in Kinlough are fighting plans to erect a 30m high telecoms tower only metres from homes, businesses and protected buildings.

Kinlough already has one telecoms mast and now a planning application has been made by Vantage Towers Ltd to erect another. It will have multiple antennae, dishes, and other equipment to accommodate 3G, 4G and 5G technology, all enclosed in security fencing.

IT Sligo now part of the new Atlantic Technological University

People who want to register their objection to the mast, which is roughly the height of a 10-storey building, are advised that they need to contact Leitrim County Council fast. They now have less than two weeks to send in their objection letter because the closing date for submissions is Monday, December 6 (4pm).

Communities are anxious because the mast will be so close to homes, local play areas, preschools, the primary school, and amenities, including the health centre. It will be built beside the protected structure Kinlough House.

They say the mast will spoil the appearance of Kinlough, devalue homes, and are extremely worried about possible health risks, especially for their children.

Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital drops again

They add that government guidelines state structures like this mast should be placed in residential areas only as a last resort, and argue that it could be erected outside of Kinlough, away from people’s homes.

Local councillor Justin Warnock has serious concerns with the planning application, arguing that Kinlough already has a mast and does not need another one in the heart of the village.

He adds, “There are many concerns regarding the location of this mast because of its close proximity to the local churches, schools, businesses and homes. And also because of the negative impact it will have on any future developments in the heart of our lovely village. People are also extremely worried for their own health and that of their children and neighbours.”

Good news! The 2021 Leitrim Christmas Annual is in the shops NOW

All submissions to Leitrim County Council must be accompanied by a fee of €20. To see the planning application (file no 21226), visit the council's website on www.leitrimcoco.ie

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media