Kinlough community opposed to phone mast plan

The community in Kinlough are fighting plans to erect a 30m high telecoms tower only metres from homes, businesses and protected buildings.

Kinlough already has one telecoms mast and now a planning application has been made by Vantage Towers Ltd to erect another. It will have multiple antennae, dishes, and other equipment to accommodate 3G, 4G and 5G technology, all enclosed in security fencing.

People who want to register their objection to the mast, which is roughly the height of a 10-storey building, are advised that they need to contact Leitrim County Council fast. They now have less than two weeks to send in their objection letter because the closing date for submissions is Monday, December 6 (4pm).

Communities are anxious because the mast will be so close to homes, local play areas, preschools, the primary school, and amenities, including the health centre. It will be built beside the protected structure Kinlough House.

They say the mast will spoil the appearance of Kinlough, devalue homes, and are extremely worried about possible health risks, especially for their children.

They add that government guidelines state structures like this mast should be placed in residential areas only as a last resort, and argue that it could be erected outside of Kinlough, away from people’s homes.

Local councillor Justin Warnock has serious concerns with the planning application, arguing that Kinlough already has a mast and does not need another one in the heart of the village.

He adds, “There are many concerns regarding the location of this mast because of its close proximity to the local churches, schools, businesses and homes. And also because of the negative impact it will have on any future developments in the heart of our lovely village. People are also extremely worried for their own health and that of their children and neighbours.”

All submissions to Leitrim County Council must be accompanied by a fee of €20. To see the planning application (file no 21226), visit the council's website on www.leitrimcoco.ie