Watch: Arigna's Aoife Duignan will perform in Dublin in aid of Homelessess

Arigna's singer Aoife Duignan will perform as part of the Artists United Against Homelessness Fundraiser on December 17 as part of The Stephen Leeson Show in Dublin.

The event is fundraising money and you can donate at bit.ly/SharingIsCaringFundraiser

It is hoped that a limited live audience can attend on the night, so if you would like to book your tickets, you can do so here: https://artists-united-against-homelessness.eventbrite.ie

A host of stellar artists will come together in order to raise very necessary funds for Sharing is Caring - a wonderful group of volunteers that go out each week to care for those most in need and who also support many struggling families.

This unique group was set up by Linda Shortt Martiza, in order to help out the homeless and assist people in need, in the local community. Linda's story started seven years ago when she started taking care of one person in need and since then it expanded to a community initiative helping over 140 people in need on a weekly basis.



Each week you will see Linda and her team of volunteers on the streets of Tallaght actively doing just that. And then doing so much more behind the scenes by delivering food hampers and other necessities to those who need support in South Dublin, as well as in the city centre.

It is a cause really worth supporting and with the tough times and Christmas around the corner, the demand for support is hugely increased. This event will also be the first fundraising event for Sharing is Caring.



Some of the acts confirmed include Dublin City Ramblers, Xquisite Dance Club, Terry Kavanagh, Davie Furey and many more.



